Liverpool’s biggest weakness was revealed by the former star before Tottenham’s clash

Charlie Adam expects Liverpool to take 20th Premier League win over Tottenham this weekend, but insists the Reds should be wary of old opponent Jose Mourinho.

The “Special One” has dealt with the Merseysiders more than any other club in his career as a coach, a total of 28 times, and he will compete against them again on Saturday evening as Spurs hosts the Reds. with LIVE and EXCLUSIVE comments on talkSPORT,

And his record is not bad either, he has beaten them twelve times and only lost seven times – but this is a completely different Liverpool team than any other he has faced before.

Can Mourinho be a thorn in the side of Liverpool again this weekend?

With another win for the runaway leaders who are 28 points ahead of Spurs in the table, Jürgen Klopp continues the best start to the season in the history of the Premier League after losing only one point this season.

Tottenham also had the worst news before the crucial clash with talisman striker Harry Kane, who was excluded BIS APRIL due to Achilles tendon injury that required surgery.

Mourinho vs Liverpool: will Spurs boss be the one to end the undefeated Reds’ run?

It means that Mourinho may need to get creative with his team selection, but Adam insists that the Reds are not impenetrable despite their incredible record this season.

The former Anfield star told talkSPORT on Friday where Klopp’s world and European champions will be vulnerable at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“The weaknesses for me are that their full-backs play so high,” said the current midfielder from Reading.

“You have the ability to get runners behind the full-backs, and if you leave Virgil van Dijk or Joe Gomez one-on-one, you have the option to defend Liverpool’s defense.”

Alexander-Arnold and Robertson were sensational in the future, but sometimes leave Liverpool vulnerable to a counterattack

“It is a difficult question for Tottenham. It would have been difficult with Harry Kane, but it will be even more difficult without him.

“Liverpool are currently the best team in Europe and the best team in the world, so it will be difficult to get there without your best player.

“Jose could build his team and have a game structure, and you never know … they could crack one of them in a counter attack.

“But in the future Liverpool will have so much creativity, so much exuberance and they will fly.

“If you have someone like Sadio Mane who has had an incredible record since he was there, I don’t think he ever lost a Premier League game at Anfield, it is incredible.”

“Well, really, I see nothing more than a Liverpool win.”

