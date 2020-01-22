Liverpool’s boss has “no intention” of letting players go this month and explains how the Reds can improve and do more

Jürgen Klopp has excluded every squad from his first team that left the club between the current time and the end of the transfer window.

Seville and Roma both expressed interest in signing Xherdan Shaqiri, who is currently retiring, but the Reds have no plans to part with the former Stoke man soon.

Jürgen Klopp says that Xherdan Shaqiri will not go anywhere this month

Klopp’s players are 16 points ahead of Manchester City, and the German has no intention of shrinking his squad this month as he is looking for a first title in 30 years.

“We had most of December and January with a bank full of children. Wonderful kids, but kids, how can we imagine giving a player to anyone? I don’t understand that, ”he said.

“It’s not about Shaq, it’s pretty much everyone. We just have to keep it to sort our situation and not the situation for different clubs.

“If someone came around the corner and asked the right question … but that didn’t happen.

“Maybe they’re desperate and we think, but we have absolutely no intention of doing anything.”

Klopp also discussed other topics during his press conference, and you can read the best parts below …

At Alisson’s celebration against Manchester United …

“It was great, he was the first there. It was so late in the game that the others thought it was too difficult to sprint there, but he had all the power.

“I didn’t see it during the game, I saw it later. Good.

About Alex Oxlade-Chamberlains Fitness …

“He is in good shape. I asked him and he said everything was fine. It is normal for a player to want to play for 90 minutes. Ox is an important player for us at the moment.

“Ox knocked and limped a bit and we had to make a decision.

The absence of the title last season has helped the squad’s mental strength.

“The one point has no influence. What we learned from last season is that we are a good football team. It’s about using your skills, attitude and character in all PL games. “

How Liverpool can improve …

“There is a lot of room for improvement. How can we help ourselves?

“We have to find a common way in situations to dominate the game in a slightly different way.

“It is sensationally good to have Fabinho back. How close to the start? I dont know. He has to find his rhythm step by step and we will see.

“We now have to make sure that our boys are in the best shape possible until we use them.

“In a different squad, Fabinho might have prepared better for the United Nations game.” Ever closer and closer. “

On wolves …

“I understood 100% that it was not easy for the wolves (defeat in Anfield), but after that the decisions were right.

“You don’t have to talk about VAR. Wolves are really hard to play, much like other defensive teams. They make the field really big.

“They require a lot of footwork, they walk a lot. You cannot play 50-60% against wolves, absolutely no chance. “