Liverpool’s boss rules out futures and discusses plans for a summer transfer

Jürgen Klopp insists that Liverpool will not do any transfer business on the January reporting date.

The Reds boss has ruled out any incomings and outgoings before his team’s encounter in the Premier League against Southampton on Saturday.

Jürgen Klopp has no intention of doing business on time

He said: “Incoming, nothing. Starting out, nothing I’ve heard of, although this doesn’t mean nothing will happen.

“You can leave Melwood after the press conference, calm down, and go to another place where it’s more exciting.”

Liverpool is well on the way to winning its first championship title in 30 years and is second with a whopping 19 points ahead of Man City.

Like most title winners, the Reds are expected to join their team this summer to stay at the top of the English game.

With James Milner’s 35th birthday next year and Adam Lallana’s uncertain future, the midfield of the Reds could be renewed.

However, Klopp did not reveal anything when asked about the club’s summer plans.

The boss added: “Not easy, but is it possible? We will see. We only prepare for situations. We always try to strengthen ourselves, but that could mean looking at our own squad.

“Who is ready for the next step? Ox (Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain), Naby (Keita), injuries here and there, but we know their quality.

“That kind of thing … Curtis (Jones) came in the last game and looked pretty promising.

“We are in talks to assess the future. We believe that we can do a lot with this existing squad.

“If you can take the next step, you are in the right place. It would be really strange to slightly improve this squad. “

Below you can read the best posts from Klopp’s pre-game press conference …

Latest injury news

“Shaq (Xherdan Shaqiri) and Milner are not for this game, but they are close to each other.

“Lallana trained as always. Divock (Origi) hasn’t trained, but he should be back today. “

On Joe Gomez’s form

“Because of the other injuries, our central defenders were pretty much the beginners when they were fit.

“This is the first time that all four are somehow fit. Two have no rhythm, but they are fit. Joe wasn’t in great shape in August, but Joel (Matip) was. Dejan (Lovren) was excellent and then Joe jumped in.

“Since Joe started playing in his natural position, he’s been exceptional. Excellent speed that helps us. Good challenger, also a good soccer player. “

Joe Gomez is probably in the shape of his life

Southampton

“The turnaround is exceptional. I won Manager of the Month, but for me it was (Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl).

“It’s an incredible job, you see that they are playing now, yes, they lost to the wolves, but the two teams you don’t want to play against are the wolves and Southampton.

“Southampton looks like a press machine.”

On the former Liverpool striker, Danny Ings blooms for Southampton

“Everyone in this building is so happy for their situation. He is still our boy. We celebrate the goals he scores. Tomorrow it will be different, but we could not wish it better.

“A wonderful person. An intense time together here, but not enough games. “

“Now he’s on fire like the whole team, and the turnaround they’ve made is exceptional.

“We are happy for Ings and wish him the best season of his life, just not tomorrow.”

Mohamed Salah may not be able to start the next season because of the Olympic Games

“No decision has yet been made. What I have to say to him, I’ll say to Mo, that’s all.

“Neither side made a decision. I wish we could have a whole squad together in the pre-season, but that is not possible for various reasons.

“The Olympics are a wonderful thing, but it wouldn’t be too cool.”