Liverpool’s comeback in opposition to Barcelona on Van Dijk’s mind in advance of Atletico take a look at

Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk strategies to invoke the spirit of past season’s semi-remaining comeback against Barcelona as the Reds find to continue to keep alive the defence of their Champions League title.

The activity in opposition to Atletico Madrid is not as extraordinary as final May’s 2nd leg – when they experienced to overturn a 3- deficit – but it will however be a rough talk to to split down the site visitors who direct 1- from a few months back.

Anfield has viewed some well-known nights in excess of the yrs but the 4- gain more than the Catalan giants which set up a sixth European Cup triumph is still fresh in the minds of gamers and admirers alike.

Atletico are probably to arrive searching to frustrate and take their odds on the counter-attack and Jurgen Klopp’s facet can sick afford to concede again in opposition to a staff renowned for their defensive capabilities.

Anfield awaits on Wednesday 🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/3FtBPcysh4

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 9, 2020

“We could not give any prospects away from Barcelona, both,” stated Van Dijk.

“We will go with the exact attitude as normally. With any luck , acquire the video game and perform excellent soccer, but first and foremost, we have to deliver a lot of enthusiasm and tough function.

“We have to get absolutely everyone going from the very first next to the past. Things can take place and they could be the much better staff but we all want to exhibit why we want to go by means of with our attributes and deserve to be in the upcoming spherical.

“Atletico will be challenging, they are a superb aspect. They are 1 of the ideal in how they play.

[📋] Our 𝘀𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱 𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘁 for Liverpool ⤵

⚽ #LFCAtleti

🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti | ⭐ #UCL pic.twitter.com/fDK1efUzBT

— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 10, 2020

“They are aggressive and they have wonderful gamers who can hurt you on the crack as well.”

Liverpool have reached the closing in the very last two seasons and with household gain they are expected to development to the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Van Dijk is self-assured they can manage that expectation following conquering their mini wobble of 3 defeats in 4 matches with victory around Bournemouth at the weekend.

“The force is often there,” additional the Holland captain. “The thing is when you really do not get excellent benefits – we never get them as well numerous occasions – the outdoors earth can discuss like we are in a relegation fight.

pic.twitter.com/f9XCD8MGHF

— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) March 9, 2020

“It is what it is. We have to offer with that. We have to be grown men about it, just take it on the chin and show the environment why we are worthy of to be exactly where we are and why we deserve to nonetheless be in the Champions League.

“I believe so considerably we have been sticking to our principles and whoever is on the pitch associated will give a lot more than 100 per cent.

“Everyone is looking forward to this sport and we all want to go by means of to the up coming spherical.

“But we know it is likely to be unbelievably complicated.”