liverpool’s-hopes-of-unbeaten-time-diminished-as-ismaila-sarr-and-troy-deeney-strike-to-give-watford-amazing-victory

Liverpool’s hopes of an unbeaten time were being shattered as a double from Ismaila Sarr and a Troy Deeney strike handed Watford a beautiful victory about the league leaders.

Nigel Pearson’s men dominated from the off but they had been not able to come across the breakthrough in a to start with-50 % in which Gerard Deuleofeu was stretchered off in what seemed a critical knee injury.

AFP or licensors Watford surprised Liverpool to close their hopes of an unbeaten time

Finally the hosts created their dominance depend when Sarr tapped property the opener in the 54th moment.

The Senegal worldwide then doubled his tally immediately after wonderfully ending off Troy Deeney’s inch-best by way of ball.

And the Hornets place the sport to mattress with 18 minutes remaining as Sarr defeat Alisson to the ball and set up Deeney who put the ball into the web from outside the location.

The Reds’ distress was compounded even even more with the actuality that they unsuccessful to go just one far better than Manchester City’s 18-match profitable streak