Liverpool’s incredible clean sheet and the elite teams they beat, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea

Liverpool are approaching the Premier League title with an apparently unassailable 16-point lead at the top with a game in hand.

It is noteworthy that after 22 games they have lost only two points and will be almost certain that they will have to wait 30 years for a championship title.

Their 2-0 win over Manchester United was perhaps the moment when most Liverpool fans finally believed the title was theirs.

Jürgen Klopps Liverpool have conceded seven goals in a row

The closest rivals, Man City and Leicester, both dropped points and only have 15 games to overcome the enormous deficit.

Sometimes it wasn’t nice. Some performances have been great, such as Leicester’s 4-0 demolition, but they have been more than adept at improving the results of the last few games.

The key to their success was their solid defense, which at times seemed impenetrable.

Jürgen Klopp’s team has not conceded a clean sheet since 4 December when they defeated Everton 5-2.

According to Martin Keown, Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is the best central defender in Premier League history

They have conceded seven games in a row without conceding after fighting for zero at the start of the season.

Liverpool have conceded only two goals in their first 15 games, but goalkeeper Alisson Becker was injured for most of the time.

They still have a long way to go to beat the record 14 games in a row without cashing, but they have a chance to consider their opponents.

Their next eight games are against Wolves, West Ham, Southampton, Norwich, West Ham, Watford, Bournemouth and Everton.

Here at talkSPORT.com, we watched the longest straight rounds in the Premier League to see where this current team was among the Red Square.

6 = Southampton – 7th

This saints’ strong run took place between January and March 2001, when Glenn Hoddle was responsible for the club.

It was his first management job after he was released from England and held her against all odds in the Premier League.

He left the company in March 2001 to join Tottenham, but when he left the company they were on their way to a top 10 result.

6 = Middlesbrough – 7

Steve McClaren was responsible for Boro from October 2003 to December 2003.

This season ended in winning the League Cup and 11th place in the Premier League.

6 = Manchester United – 7th

The first of two teams by Sir Alex Ferguson that were on this list from May 1997 to August 1997.

The Red Devils won the title in the 1996/97 season and missed a point for Arsenal the following year.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man United appears twice on the list

6 = Liverpool – 7

This is the current run of the Reds from December last year until today.

6 = Liverpool – 7

Rafael Benitez was responsible for Liverpool from November 2006 to December 2006. This season he finished third in the Premier League, but 23 points less than Master Man United.

6 = Everton – 7th

This run lasted from November to December 1994 in Goodison Park by two managers.

Mike Walker was still responsible in early November before Joe Royle took over later in the month.

3 =. Liverpool – 8

The best run by the Reds was achieved in the months after their Champions League success in 2005 from Benitez.

From October to December 2005, they went eight clean sheets.

Rafael Benitez holds the record for Liverpool’s longest run in a row

3 = Chelsea – 8th

Jose Mourinho was a Chelsea coach when he did not concede eight games in a row from January to April 2007.

It was exactly at the end of his first game with the blues when they finished second in the 2006/07 season.

3 = Arsenal – 8

Arsenal’s only appearance on the list comes as no surprise, while Arsene Wenger was manager from January to March 1998.

It was the season when they brought Man United one point to the Premier League.

2.Chelsea – 10

Jose Mourinho’s second appearance on the list took place in his first season as a manager and lasted from December 2004 to February 2005.

Chelsea took the league title this season when they scored 95 points and conceded only 15 goals.

Mourinho won five major trophies during his first tenure at Chelsea.

1.Manchester United – 14

Manchester United’s team is clearly ahead of the 2008/09 zero round in the Premier League era.

From November 2008 to February 2009 they had a sensational series without scoring a goal. They won the title ahead of Liverpool.