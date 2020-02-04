Liverpool’s priority this summer is to tie Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to long-term business

Liverpool plans to reward Virgil van Dijk and Alisson with new long-term contracts.

The couple arrived in Anfield in 2018 and were instrumental in the success of the Merseysiders, including the Champions League win in 2019 and the Premier League dominance this season.

Van Dijk and Alisson have contributed significantly to Liverpool’s recent success

Van Dijk came from Southampton with a £ 75m deal and became PFA Player of the Year in his first full season in Liverpool. The impressive form of the Dutch international is set to inspire him for an ambitious £ 150m bid from Juventus this summer.

Alisson came out of Rome six months later than Van Dijk with a £ 65m deal and took the golden glove in his first Premier League season after scoring 21 goals.

The Brazilian won the award for best FIFA goalkeeper in 2019.

The big cash commitments have proven to be the missing piece of the puzzle that has made Liverpool one of the best teams in the world, and it is not surprising that the Anfield hierarchy wants to tie them to extended contracts.

Remarkably, neither Van Dijk nor Alisson have lost a game in Anfield since their arrival.

Defensive teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Joe Gomez have all signed new contracts last year, and according to Independent, Van Dijk and Alisson are now ready to extend their contracts together.

Their report says Liverpool have made it their mission to sign Van Dijk and Alisson this summer on new and improved terms.

The club should focus on keeping the squad together and not doing big business in the summer as these two players are vital to their long-term plans.

The Champions League winners are currently 22 points ahead of the Premier League with 13 games remaining, and their defensive record of 15 goals in 25 games has made their inexorable journey towards a first championship title in 30 years.