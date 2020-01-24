Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino shines in the Premier League debut

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND – Liverpool striker Takumi Minamino made his Premier League debut in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers and was highly praised by coach Jürgen Klopp.

The Japanese international, who came on as a substitute at the beginning of the month from Austrian champions Salzburg, played “exceptional” after Klopp, after being substituted in the first half, according to Klopp.

Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino scored the winner in the 84th minute at Molineux Stadium and held Liverpool 16 points ahead of rival Manchester City with a game in hand.

Minamino entered the game earlier than expected and replaced Sadio Mane in the 33rd minute after the Senegalese star fell off the pitch with a thigh injury. He was the ninth Japanese to play in the Premier League.

“Exceptionally good for the first Premier League game (played Minamino),” Klopp told Liverpool’s official website. “He is fully integrated into the team and that’s really good.”

The German said Minamino had been treated for aching Achilles tendon at half-time, but said he was “well”.

Minamino, who made his Liverpool FA 1-0 win over arch rival Everton on 5 January, said he had mixed feelings after his first league game.

“I was not entirely happy with my own performance, but it was good to be in such a close game,” said the 25-year-old, who made a professional start with the J. League Cerezo Osaka.

Minamino said he was determined to repay the trust that Klopp had in him. He won the Bundesliga title in 2010/11 and 2011-12 and was in charge of a Borussia Dortmund team with playmaker Shinji Kagawa.

“The manager has shown a lot of trust in me and I want to meet his expectations,” he said.

“I feel like part of the team, but I haven’t had the moment on the field to show my skills.”

Firmino scored the winning goal, but goalkeeper Alisson Becker was as committed to the leader as Molineux.

After a goal in the first division in 50 days, when Raul Jimenez equalized for the Wolves in round 51, Alisson made a 1-1 draw with two reflex saves before his international teammate hit Liverpool with a left-footed 14 Victory in a row.

Liverpool have won 22 of their 23 games this season – the only points lost in a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in October – and have been unbeaten in 40 league games since last season.

Klopp’s team can extend their lead to 19 points by winning their game at West Ham next week. In this game you probably have to do without striker Sadio Mane.

Liverpool were 1-0 at the time, captain Jordan Henderson headed in the eighth minute in the corner of Trent Alexander-Arnold to give the right-winger his 10th template for the league season.

It was Henderson who played in Firmino to score his eighth ligator – all of whom got away from home.

“It was an intense game but we continued to fight,” said Henderson, who will be the first Liverpool captain to win the championship since 1990.

“You may be bored when I say it, but it’s only about the next game. I want to go on. Every game is the biggest of the season.”

Alisson has given Liverpool extra security after arriving from Roma in the 2018 off-season, and his two saves were crucial. The first came with his feet to fend off a low shot from Adama Traore, who had previously crossed for Jimenez to score.

Then Jimenez was played through flawlessly, but his shot from an acute angle was blocked by the spreading Alisson.

“We weren’t panicked,” said Klopp, “but we weren’t quite in the mood we should be when we went 1-0 up.”

Liverpool are the third longest unbeaten streak since the start of a Premier League season after Arsenal (38 games 2003/04) and Manchester United (24 games 2010/11).