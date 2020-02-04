Liverpool’s Youngsters defeated Shrewsbury thanks to Ro-Shaun Williams own goal

Liverpool’s U23 players secured an unforgettable 1-0 win over Shrewsbury in the 75th minute thanks to Ro-Shaun Williams’ own goal.

While Liverpool’s first division clubs watched the winter break in the Premier League with coach Jürgen Klopp, Neil Critchley’s youngsters were proud of them.

Liverpool got what they deserved

A hopeful ball from Red’s right-back Neco Williams was led by his namesake, and goalkeeper Max O’Leary remained helpless.

The Shrews failed to shoot as they tried to repeat their performance, which earned them a repeat of the cup less than two weeks ago.

Jason Cummings, who scored twice to prepare the repeat at Anfield, started on the bench when Sam Rickett’s men lacked the bite.

Shrewsbury thought he had taken the lead just before the hour when Shaun Whalley passed Caoimhin Kelleher.

However, the goal was rejected by VAR. Whalley was offside.

And the only goal of the game was scored by Williams in the 15th minute when he gave Liverpool a 5th round tie with Chelsea on 5 March.

VAR rejected Shaun Whally’s goal

The average age of Liverpool’s starting XI was 19 years and 101 days. Curtis Jones became the youngest captain in club history at 19 years and five days.

Meanwhile, a strong Newcastle team threw two goals over promoted Oxford.

Sean Longstaff and Joelinton scored in the first half, which should confirm a fifth round after West Brom.

But Liam Kelly retired for Oxford before West Ham loan player Nathan Holland scored a equalizer against Karl Darlow in the 94th minute.

Elsewhere, Wayne Rooney scored and led Derby to a comfortable 3-1 win over Northampton.

Goals from Andre Wisdom and Duane Holmes in the first half brought the hosts under control before Cobbler midfielder Nicky Adams scored a goal two minutes after the restart.

A strike by Jack Marriott and a penalty from Rooney put the game to bed.

Newcastle gave Oxford United a two goal lead

Cardiff went into extra time when Reading equalized after a 2-2 deficit.

Josh Murphy and Robert Glatzel put the hosts in the lead before the goals of Omar Richards substitute Andy Rinomhota surprised Neil Harris.

Meanwhile, another game went into extra time when League One club Coventry thought that Amadou Bakayoko’s goal had led them to defeat Birmingham championship team 1-0 before Harlee Dean met in added time.

Round Four FA Cup results

Birmingham 1-1 Coventry – Extra time played

Cardiff 2-2 Reading – Extra time played

Derby 4-2 Northampton

Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury

Oxford United 2-2 Newcastle – Extra time played