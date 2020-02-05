“Liverpool’s Youngsters played identically to the first team” – The youngest team of all time standing on the pitch after beating the FA Cup against Shrewsbury Town is praised

Jason Cundy praised Liverpool for developing a football philosophy that spanned the entire club after being impressed by the club’s young players in the FA Cup.

The Reds formed the youngest team in their history with an average age of 19 years and 102 days when they played against Shrewbury Town in the fourth round on Tuesday evening.

18-year-old right-back Neco Williams [left] was great when Liverpool celebrated a memorable win at Anfield

The structure was shaped by questions why Jürgen Klopp and his older players were not there, and allegations by the club that they did not respect the oldest cup competition in world football.

And yet, Liverpool’s youngsters delivered a performance that contradicted their age when they celebrated a deserved 1-0 win, thanks to an own goal by former Manchester United Academy graduate Ro-Shaun Williams.

After the game, U23 boss Neil Crichley showed his pride in the display of his players and insisted that Klopp played a large part of the win despite his absence.

“He [Klopp] just gives you complete clarity, faith, plays in Liverpool, does that, and that’s exactly what the first team does,” said the youth coach of the Reds.

“That’s us, that’s how we play, that’s what we stand for and you’d better be ready.”

Liverpool’s 20-year-old left-back Adam Lewis celebrates with U-23 boss Neil Critchley

This ethos showed itself in the brilliant and mature performance of the young Reds against a Shrewsbury team, which, although from the first division, had much more experience and was led by former Welsh international Dave Edwards.

Cundy, moderator of talkSPORT, praised her outstanding performance and said that it was almost identical for Klopp’s Premier League leaders.

Cundy reacted to the game in the Sports Bar on Tuesday as follows: “The way they played, these young kids, these 19 year olds, were almost identical to the way Liverpool played.

“The same pressure, the way they defend themselves, the way the back four squeeze, how they compress the space.

“It was excellent to look at.

“Technically, they’re a better team than Shrewsbury in the way they moved the ball.

“I want to honor Shrewsbury, they lost to a dubious own goal, so they were unlucky.

“But this Liverpool team was excellent.”

