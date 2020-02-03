‘Live’s After Oscar Show’ returns for a 9th year to greet the Oscars

NEW YORK – For the ninth year in a row, the morning after the Oscars, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will take control of the stage where the Oscars are awarded to salute Hollywood’s biggest night.

“Live’s After Oscar Show” will return to the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland Center on Monday February 10 at 9:00 am EST (check out KellyandRyan.com for local times).

“The success of” Live “is a testament to the partnership between Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest,” said Wendy McMahon, President of ABC-owned television stations. “Their hard work, professionalism and infectious chemistry are the driving forces behind the show’s performance, making their connection to millions of people effortless every day.”

The idea is to bring fans with them in what WABC-TV President and CEO Debra O’Connell calls “the heart and excitement of the Oscar experience”.

“Each member of the cast and the” Live “team has made Herculean efforts to broadcast this special live, and to be able to share this moment with millions of viewers, and seeing the positive ratings, all the time and energy is worth it, “said O’Connell.

The special will include the TV debut of Pop Superstar Kesha’s new song, GRAMMY-nominated, “Tonight”, on his acclaimed latest album “High Road”. “

In the wake of last year’s iconic show that opened with Kelly and Ryan’s salute to “A Star is Born”, this year they raise the bar with a loving and hilarious prerecorded tribute to the Oscar-nominated films 2020.

In addition, entertainment reporter, author and television host MARIA MENOUNOS is on board to host a special Facebook Live pre-show, while Kelly and Ryan are counting down for the live broadcast. She will also team up with the star of “Queer Eye” JONATHAN VAN NESS to break down fashion and style trends for Ripa, Seacrest and the “Live” audience.

All of this is in addition to Kelly and Ryan highlighting the highlights of the day before, with exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews that capture the emotions of the winners a few minutes after accepting their Oscar figures.

“Live” also showcases the iconic Oscar red carpet, capturing the glamorous looks of Hollywood celebrities as it heads to the Dolby Theater.

Don’t miss the Oscars live on Sunday February 9 on ABC. Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. ET | 3h30 CT | 1h30 PT on this ABC station.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.