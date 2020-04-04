Livestreams Catholic Conference on Diabetes Care

(SALT LAKE CITY) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ annual twice-annual meeting runs on Saturday without any of the statues and leaders sitting with some 6 feet between them. an empty room while the faith is being cautious about the spread of coronavirus.

The lively conference talks show some of the religious leaders are sitting alone in a small conference room in Salt Lake City with their seats not far away. Traditionally, the emperors sat side-by-side with the well-known religious poets behind them and about 20,000 people attending each of the five meetings in two days at the convention center.

Church President Russell M. Nelson acknowledged the new atmosphere of the event and the enormous impact that COVID-19 has had on the world. The faith known as the Mormon church closed its temple and churches and brought back thousands of missionaries.

Nelson said the epidemic was one of life’s trials with accidents, disasters and unexpected heart attacks.

“Although today’s restrictions are linked to infection, the test of one’s life has gone viral,” Nelson said. How can we endure such a test? The Lord tells us that ‘if you are ready you will not be afraid.’ Of course, we can store our food, water, and supplies. But equally important is our need to fill our spiritual treasures with faith, truth, and witness. ”

He said the walls of the conference room and the plans were designed to be “indigenous” and to prevent the spread of the virus. He said fewer than 10 people were in the room.

For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and people with mental health issues, it can lead to serious symptoms such as pneumonia.

Nelson is 95, his first adviser Dallin H. Oaks is 87 years old and his second adviser Henry B. Eyring is 86 years old.

It is the first mass-less meeting since World War II, when travel laws were banned during the war. The outbreak of diarrhea and diarrhea forced the church to delay the conference in 1919 within two months and canceled the conference in the fall of 1957, according to church history.

Leaders from the faith of Utah, which number 16 million members worldwide, use the event to provide spiritual guidance, highlight religious teachings and, sometimes, announce new policies or rules.

The theme of the event is the 200th anniversary of the founding of Joseph Smith, then a young man, saying he had a vision of God and Jesus Christ in the New York woods that led the founding of the church 10 years later. .

