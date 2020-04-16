Living in a time of coronavirus: making new friends with those who share your house. In fact, the mouse – more of a lifestyle

“An early bird gets a worm, but another mouse gets a cheese,” said actor and activist Willie Nelson.

One of the most common phobias is the fear of mice and rats, known as musophobia. There is also a common belief that elephants are scared of mice, and the Mythbusters experiment (the TV program that debuted the rumors) has proven that there may be truth in this.

I don’t have such a phobia of mice, but I never imagined living in a serene existence with one.

A few weeks back because of the imposition I had imposed, I was at my house in Lajpat Nagar, sitting on my couch in the sitting room with my neighbor, when suddenly a brown figure burst through the floor with lightning speed.

As my neighbor mentioned, there might be a mouse in the house. Later that evening I watched Netflix and completely forgot about what happened earlier. I almost jumped out of bed because I saw the same mouse at the top of the edge of the bed. The thought that came to my mind was how is it possible for a mouse to do this?

Now I knew that things would not lead to a catastrophic situation as was the case in Mouse Hunt (1997), but I was not too comfortable with the idea of ​​a mouse wandering around my bed while I was sleeping.

However, you begin to understand all sorts of facts about mice when you spend time with them. Like when you follow her into the kitchen, she disappears inside a cabinet that has no other way out. Then Google it and you find that the mice can get through the smallest spacing, as small as 6mm (pen width). And when you slap them, they can sense your presence with sound, smell, or touch. Just like Marvel’s Daredevil, their eyesight diminishes.

My roommate, on the other hand, suggested that I might have conceived the whole “mouse scenario.” Now, I realize that there will soon be scientific studies proving that locking up a situation has affected people’s mental health, but I was pretty sure I hadn’t imagined anything by now. .

Later that night, he asked me if we had a rat cage? Which meant he finally came face to face with the mouse, and the claims that my mouse saw how false they were were undeniable. He went on to build a homemade mouse trout consisting of our garbage can, rope, broken plastic bottle and a few biscuits – there are several videos on Youtube that you can use to make them yourself. We set the trap at night and realized the next day that although we deserved kudos for our innovation, there would be no tangible results.

Also, there was another feat where I needed to teach mice. One night, I saw him at the top of a curtain rod – I mean, how is that even possible? Is it a mutated rat? Are there any intertwined feet? Stunned by this new screen, all I could do was shoot the video you can see below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z_dur6uZV1s (/ embed)

Finally, a couple of days later we were able to get the mouse out of our house, and confirmation came from neighbors who informed us that he had entered their house.

I would love to have him as a pet, give him food and play with him, but I guess we didn’t have enough time to get to know each other well enough.

Posted by tweets at @shadowwarior and can be found at kabir.bhandari@htdigital.in and Instagram.com/kabirsinghbhandari

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

.