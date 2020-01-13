Living in a time of the climate crisis in Japan

Loading...

It is 2020 and the planet needs your help. This also applies to Japan, which, according to the latest Global Climate Risk Index report in 2018, was the country most affected by climate change.

Japan is taking steps to address climate change. The government has launched its SDG Future Cities project in recent years, and last summer Iki Island in Nagasaki Prefecture was the first Japanese community to declare a climate emergency. Activism is also on the rise after 5,000 people nationwide joined climate protection in September. However, if you look at the numbers in other countries, Japan is pale in comparison.

For a country that is proud of recycling, its contribution to global plastic waste is huge. Japan is the second highest per capita producer of plastic packaging after the United States.

As we move into a new year and decade, it is time to think about what we can do to help. Japan offers many opportunities for individuals to make their contribution – no matter how small – but sometimes it can be a little difficult to decode the existing systems.

Reuse, reuse, reuse

Japan has 3 million vending machines nationwide, making it more convenient to continue buying plastic bottles than refilling them. However, this can change. Buy a reusable water bottle and download the new MyMizu app to find free public refill locations. The app offers a map of drinking fountains, restaurants, cafes, and other companies that have agreed to provide free water. It also offers the possibility to add new spots. In addition to a water bottle, buying a thermos for coffee or tea also makes a difference, and in many cafes you get discounts if you bring your own cup.

Reusable shopping bags are a great way to reduce waste of plastic bags, and in stores you often get a ¥ 2 discount. Fold them up so you can always have them with you when you go home from work in the supermarket , And when you next go to the supermarket, tell the staff that you can carry the milk carton you just bought in three practical words: “fukuro wa irimasen” (“I don’t need a bag”). “Tēpu de ii / daijōbu desu” (“only a piece of tape is good / OK”) or “sono mama ii / daijōbu desu” (“just that is good / OK”).

However, the potential for reducing plasticity doesn’t end with bottles and bags. Around 24 billion pairs of disposable sticks are used in Japan every year. Buying a pair of reusable chopsticks would be an effective way to reduce that number. You can do the same with straws, utensils, and face masks. For those who cook, there are also so-called beeswax films, which are a sustainable alternative to plastic films. Of course you can also use Tupperware.

Get to know your garbage

One of the most difficult things to avoid in Japan is disposable plastics for everyday products. Everything is wrapped in at least one plastic layer: bananas, utensils, nail polish … the list goes on. The amount of microplastics in the oceans immediately surrounding the country is 27 times higher than the global average, and most of this waste comes from Japan itself, some of which is the unnecessary plastic wrap.

Every quarter in the country has different rules when it comes to throwing things away. So first, familiarize yourself with the separation guidelines in which you live and work. Create a place at home to make all of these things easier to share and get separate compartments for each category. In my neighborhood, for example, it is necessary to put recyclable paper in paper bags.

A few easy to miss things: For PET bottles and other containers, peel off the label and remove the lid before you dispose of it. Plastic containers, packaging, bottles and cans must be clean so that they can be recycled. Photos, paper cups, scraps of paper and pizza boxes do not count as paper. You can recycle milk cartons with paper as long as you disassemble the carton first.

Take a moment to get to know your community areas. Supermarkets sometimes have containers for used cardboard boxes or plastic bento trays at the front of the store, and some city halls can recycle electronics.

It is also important to note that while Japan receives international praise for its recycling process, it is not as efficient as it seems. Japan’s recycling rate is 84 percent, making it one of the highest in the world. However, 73 percent of this is “thermal” recycling, which means that it is burned and used for new energy. Your “flammable things” go there. Burning releases greenhouse gases that contribute to pollution.

The best way to reduce waste is to buy fewer things wrapped in plastic.

Save the fish

In 2017, Japan imported the second largest amount of fish and fishery products in the world and was by far the largest consumer of Pacific bluefin tuna (maguro). Conservation groups urged Japan to follow international tuna reduction agreements to save the species from extinction. The country is reluctant to follow the quota, but proposes an increase every year.

Conveyor Belt Sushi (Kaitenzushi) is practical, entertaining and cheap, but there are many plates that are not eaten. Instead of going to a classic Kaitenzushi spot, try one where you can only order what you want on an iPad. Genki Sushi is one such chain that has stains all over Japan.

Vegan and vegetarian food is also becoming increasingly popular and accessible in large cities. Happy Cow is a helpful online resource for finding vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Japan, and Facebook is filled with groups that cater to dietary needs. Meat production contributes to pollution. Anything you can do to reduce absorption is also good for the environment. If you don’t want to go without meat altogether, join the many people who choose “compromise” as a compromise: don’t give up meat, just eat less of it.

Shop in second-hand stores

The fashion industry generates 10 percent of all human carbon emissions and is the second largest consumer of water supplies in the world. Textile dyeing is the second largest polluter of clean water worldwide. Because speed and low costs are paramount, fast fashion in particular does not take time to focus on environmentally friendly practices.

You may not be able to change the system, but you can change how much you feed into the system. Textile waste exacerbates the problem as retailers have to buy new styles of customers time and again.

Choose recycled content if you can. Some retailers, such as Patagonia, make clothing from plastic bottles and T-shirts from 100% organic cotton or a blend of recycled cotton and recycled polyester.

Another great option is second hand stores. You can find them all over Tokyo and they are not only more environmentally conscious, but also often cheaper and more stylish. Take a trip to Shimokitazawa or Kichijoji to find a selection of vintage shops.

Outside of fashion, you can find books, video games, films and more at Book Off, a chain that buys and sells used goods. Book Off has sister businesses such as Hard Off for used electronics, hardware and instruments; and fashion off that has clothes. These businesses can be particularly good resources if you are moving to Japan for the first time.

Gifts and souvenirs are another area of ​​Japanese culture that can lead to excessive plastic waste. However, more and more gift shops are emerging that focus on sustainable gifts. I Was A Kimono offers jewelry and other accessories made from used kimono fabric. Katakana in the Jiyugaoka district of Tokyo offers a range of Japanese and international gifts, from chopsticks to fashion and food. Also visit the 2k540 Artisan Shops in the Akihabara district of the capital. The mini mall offers a variety of small shops by local designers that focus on sustainable creations. Maito sells clothes and accessories that are hand-dyed with natural ingredients.

Including sustainability in your everyday life can be overwhelming. Don’t try to do it all at once – learning to recycle properly is part-time. Start small and slowly weave these practices into your everyday life. Make the environment part of your personal determination at the start of a new year.

The time for talk is over, act

There are several groups in Tokyo dedicated to protecting the environment. If you have a little more time after work or at the weekend, there are ways to help the movement.

Greenpeace Japan: A global organization with 15,000 volunteers around the world. Help volunteer to paint signs or organize local marches. Some offices offer training for people interested in driving their activism.

Fridays for the future Tokyo: This is one of the many extensions of the global climate movement of Greta Thunburg. FFFT organizes climate attacks that you can participate in, encourages collaboration with other groups, and, when you are ready, takes the lead in organizing your own movement.

No coal Japan: A global campaign to prevent Japan from funding more coal-fired power plants. Sign in to support the campaign.

Tokyo River friends: Make a weekly effort to extract plastics from Tokyo’s Edogawa and Arakawa rivers. Check out tokyoriverfriends.org for the time and location of the next meeting.

Friends of the Earth Japan: FoE Japan focuses on policy recommendations and campaigns. It has groups across Japan that you can join and provides the platform to create a local chapter. A guide will also be published to help you start civic activities in your region and connect with the wider network of groups.

