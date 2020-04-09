Ezekiel Emanuel, architect of Obamacare and special advisor to the Director General of the World Health Organization, has been widely quoted by the media in recent days as saying that life in the United States cannot return to normal during about 18 months, estimating that’s when a Chinese coronavirus vaccine might be available.

Emanuel also advises Presidential candidate Joe Biden on the pandemic, joining the Biden-joined public health advisory committee.

While the media has been citing Emanuel as a health policy expert, the brother of former Chicago mayor and former Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel is much more than that.

Emanuel has had a long and controversial fascination with healthcare rationing, writing decades of work over the years on the ethics of allocating medical resources to a population. He is also a hyper-partisan champion of progressive policies that have sought to fundamentally transform the United States health and economic system.

He wrote a work entitled “Why I Hope to Die at 75”. In a 2014 Atlantic article, Emanuel made it clear that his desire to die at age 75 was serious and even argued that “living too long is also a loss.”

Emanuel wrote:

I’m sure of my position. Without a doubt, death is a loss. It deprives us of experiences and milestones, of the time spent with our partner and children. Ultimately, it deprives us of all the things we value.

But here’s a simple truth that many of us seem to resist: Living too long is also a waste. It returns to many of us, if we are not disabled, to diminish and decrease, a state that may not be worse than death, but which is private. It robs us of our creativity and ability to contribute to work, to society, to the world. It transforms how people experience us, relates to us, and most importantly, remembers us. We are no longer reminded of it so vibrant and committed, but so weak, of no effect, even pathetic.

Emanuel stated that “for many reasons 75 is a good enough age to try to stop.”

His argument for death at age 75 is especially instructive now that he has joined the 77-year-old Biden campaign.

In his Atlantic piece, Emanuel referred to the “lucky ones” who had “escaped mental and physical disability” after 75 years. However, he still argues that life will decrease as well.

“Although we are not dementia, our mental functioning deteriorates as we age,” he wrote of those who are still working harder after age 75.

“The levels of mental processing speed, long-term memory and problem-solving and problem-solving are age-related. Instead, distractibility increases. We can’t focus and stay with a project As well as we could when we were young. As we get older, we also think slower. “

Emanuel led his rationing obsession with the coronavirus debate. Last month, he did not waste any time in the New York Times and offered suggestions on how to ration fans for the American public, while still advocating the use of a traditional first-come, first-served basis.

He is the co-author of the piece under the banner of his title of Vice President of World Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania.

Emanuel argued that ethics “requires” hospitals to use a method to “evaluate and reassess who is most likely to survive” to determine which patients should be assigned ventilators and other resources during supply shortages. .

When it comes to treating patients, Emanuel wrote that “instead of spending eight hours caring for an extremely ill person with a poor prognosis, a doctor will help spend an additional hour every eight patients who can survive.”

In recent days, Emanuel cites in recent days, the media largely ignore the fact that he is a senior fellow at the George Soros-funded Center for American Progress, which was the de facto idea factory for the Obama’s White House.

Earlier this week, Emanuel used the coronavirus crisis to advocate for a universal healthcare system, which he said would be the best way to fill in the gaps during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 is a great argument for universal healthcare coverage, which is not ‘hole in’ and does not allow millions of people to let go. It is an argument for simplifying the system.” said Emanuel.

Meanwhile, Emanuel is special adviser to the CEO of the entangled World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Emanuel was Tedros’ biggest supporter when Tedros faced accusations during the 2017 WHO nomination process that he worked with the Ethiopian government to allegedly cover cholera outbreaks from 2006, instead of. label them acute diarrhea.

Emanuel’s close association with Tedros may raise eyebrows given the fact that the WHO chief was involved in U.S. politics, in essentially accusing President Trump of politicizing the coronavirus.

“Please do not politicize this virus,” Tedros said earlier in the week when asked about Trump’s attitude about the WHO’s relationship with China.

“If you want to be exploded and you want to have a lot more body bags, you [politicize the virus],” Tedros told reporters in Geneva. “If you don’t want a lot more body bags, then refrain from polishing it.”

Emanuel has been flipping the media over the last few days and has suggested that it will be about 18 months before the US returns to normal.

“The usual thing we travel, we go to restaurants, we go to concerts, we go to religious services, we go on cruises until we have a vaccine that protects everyone. The 18 months are not going to happen any sooner, “Emanuel told ABC News.

“Anyone who tells you that we will have a vaccine in three or four months is not the reality of how biology and research work,” he said.

