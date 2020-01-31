Livingston celebrates its diversity, history and future with art

LIVINGSTON. California (KFSN) – The city of Livingston is celebrating a project that honors its past and signals its future.

Local leaders and community members gathered on Thursday for the dedication of a large mural on the side of the museum on Main Street.

“One of Livingston’s strengths is our diversity,” said Mayor Gurpal Samra.

The piece was created by local artist Joel Aguilar, who also painted beautiful images on the city’s electrical boxes.

He worked with the Arts Commission and gathered comments from the community.

The mural incorporates people and places important to the history of Livingston. Aguilar also added some hidden objects to the painting. Officials say this is just the start of a new focus on art in the city.

“We are thinking of painting the manholes along Main Street and making art, continuing to make more electrical boxes so that we make the community very vibrant and colorful,” said the city manager. Jose Antonio Ramirez.

On Thursday, the city also unveiled a large work of pop-up art in honor of the local Sikh population.

It will be located at B Street and Winton Parkway. Officials plan to make more pieces like this to recognize other cultures in the near future.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.