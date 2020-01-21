LIVVIA launches lyric video to give more power to a new song “Say It” – Watch now! | LIVVIA, Music, Olivia Somerlyn, Video

The new lyric video for LIVVIAThe last song ofSay it” is here!

The 25-year-old singer, who may know Olivia Somerlyn, encourages listeners to express themselves and express their thoughts on the new song.

“” Say it “is to not be afraid to tell someone how you feel about them – and to talk about your mind in general,” LIVVIA shared with Galore mag on the melody. “It captures the anticipation and excitement of knowing what will happen when you are finally honest with each other.”

“In my own life, I am getting better and better to be completely honest and say what I think, no filter,” she added. “Once you start living that way, it’s addictive. And nothing less just seems limiting and boring.”

Check out the lyric video here and make sure to download the song HERE!

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tG2WdtaVx2M [/ integrated]

LIVVIA – Say It lyric video

Like Just Jared Jr. on FB