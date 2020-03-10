Liz Cheney skips GOP withdrawal amid concerns over coronavirus

Liz Cheney (R-WY) skipped the GOP weekend retreat to St. Michaels, Maryland, worried about spread of new coronavirus

Cheney did not attend removal due to growing coronavirus problems, said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Cheney’s spokesman Jeremy Alder said in a statement that the congresswoman has decided, in the interest of family members in the vulnerable situation, and after consulting with physicians, “that the best approach is to limit participation in non-essential meetings. “

His decision comes as two of his colleagues, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ), self-authorized after contacting a Political Action Conference attendant. Conservative (CPAC) that tested positive for the virus.

Cruz confirmed that he “interacted briefly” with the wizard who tested positive for the virus. While the interaction consisted of a “brief conversation and a jerk,” Cruz remained at his Texas home until it had been a full 14 days since his in-person interaction with CPAC.

“I have no symptoms and I feel good and healthy,” she said.

Today I posted the following statement: pic.twitter.com/XGXEa4ozcg

– Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 8, 2020

Similarly, Gosar confirmed that he also interacted with the individual, but “for an extended period of time” and “shook hands several times”.

Although he said he does not experience any symptoms, he also remains in his Arizona home until 14 days have elapsed since the day of contact with the infected individual.

It also announced the closing of its D.C. office. “very cautiously.” Three of its chief executives are also in self-quarantine:

My statement to # COVID19: pic.twitter.com/dyuq55fnBG

– Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 9, 2020

1. I am announcing that I, along with three of my senior staff, are officially quarantined after sustained contact with CPAC with a person who has since been hospitalized with the Wuhan virus. My office will be closed during the week.

– Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) March 9, 2020

The CPAC attracted a number of senior political figures, including Cheney. However, she did not make contact with the person who tested positive for the virus, a spokeswoman confirmed.

According to NBC News, concerns about Wuhan’s virus are growing in Congress, especially among members who fear that they may have increased the vulnerability, given their age and medical conditions.

“Many members are concerned, especially the older members and a number that have conditions that make them more susceptible,” one source said, “reported NBC News.

Rumors have been circulating about the possibility of a landing, but as of Monday morning, there have been no official schedule changes.

According to NBC, House members “plan to raise concerns with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi D-Calif at the weekly leadership meeting Monday afternoon.”