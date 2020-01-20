Liz Gillies doesn’t think a “victorious” reboot would be good, BUT Said everyone would be ready for a movie finale | liz gillies, victorious

Liz Gillies speaks on a Victorious restart and the possibility that it will continue in the future.

In a new interview on the Zach Sang Show, the 26-year-old Dynasty actress was asked if a restart of the show would be good, not if it was going to happen, and she simply replied with a no.

“Well, it’s like one of those things where if they used the same type of sets, and they had the same people to do it, then I would love to,” Liz added. “If they get new people to do it, and they just use that name, and they re-brand it completely, okay. If that’s good, that’s good. That’s all I’ll say. If it’s done wrong, then I’ll say, “I told you,” and if it’s done right, I’ll say, “Wow, hat!” “

Zach Sang then asked if she thought it should be closed because it hadn’t been, and quickly replied yes.

“This is something I always said I was going to erase my schedule for. No matter how much work I do, or how inconvenient it would be to put them together, it’s something that seems really important to me, and we all believe that ” Liz said.

“A victorious film? Yeah, I think it would be incredible. I want to do it, I really want to do it. We all want to do it, ”she added about the possibility of a film. “I don’t see why someone would say no. Everyone is down [for a film], and if they aren’t, they fear. If you’re the only person in the cast who says” I do not want to do the thing “, f – k you.”

“Everyone wants to do it,” she said. “We are all friends. We want to do it. The fans deserve it. I don’t know when it’s going to happen, we’re so old, [laughs].”

“They will take it anyway, even if we are all in wheelchairs”, Liz said. “And they should, it was so irresolute. It’s so big now. 10 years anniversary, it’s time. “