Liz Mace of Megan & Liz Tests Favourable for Coronavirus at 27 | Coronavirus, Liz Mace, megan & liz, Megan and Liz, Megan Mace

Liz Mace has examined favourable for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The 27-yr-old musical artist – a single-50 percent of pop duo Megan and Liz along with her fraternal twin sister Megan Mace – took to Instagram on Saturday (March 21) to share her working experience with lovers.

“This is a challenging article for me to put up, but I felt I had to,” Liz captioned the photograph underneath from Nashville, Tenn. “Today I tested favourable for COVID-19, Corona Virus.”

“I want to get started off by expressing this is hard due to the fact actually I’m ashamed,” she continued. “Everyone retains telling me that it is fantastic and it is a world pandemic and not to be embarrassed, but I am the initially particular person in my mates and family/close/prolonged circle even to be analyzed – let alone examination positive.”

“I am publishing this for the reason that I am stressing STRESSING to Remain. Inside of,” she included. “I have no idea when or how I contracted it. I am beating myself up – did I not apply social distancing before long more than enough? Did I not clean my hands ample? (I started out comprehensive self quarantine on Monday even in advance of I started out demonstrating indications) – I think about myself someone who took the warnings critically and I still received sick. So my ~lesson~ is if you are looking at this and even now not social distancing, or not social distancing adequate do it now PLZ! This virus is sneaky and clearly underestimated. I woke up Wednesday night with extreme chills and a fever. I really experienced no respiratory signs and symptoms, and was certain it was the flu – and when I went to the medical doctor I tested unfavorable for flu, which led to the COVID take a look at. I yet again was convinced it was NOT corona since my ‘symptoms did not match.’ – but definitely did the exam underneath the medical doctors insistence.”

“To be honest with you all, it was a tough 3 times but I am experience virtually back to regular now,” Liz Mace shared. “My coronary heart is breaking for who I unknowingly handed it together to, if I did at all (once again I was in self quarantine when displaying indications but WHO Truly Is aware WHAT THE INCUBATION Period IS!?) I say once again, really do not undervalue this virus. I’m not asking for pity or consideration, I just understood that putting up for the upcoming 2 months not remaining straightforward wasn’t going to be simple or truly feel ideal. Continue to be home, remain wholesome and choose it Very seriously.”

“Love you, Twinnie,” Megan Mace wrote in her Stories. “Proud of you for speaking up.”

You heard her! Be certain to also look at Selena Gomez exhibit how to appropriately clean your fingers when you are social distancing at household.

