Liza Koshy Can make a Guest Look on ‘All That’ – Enjoy Now!

Liza Koshy just manufactured the worst new music video clip ever!

The actress and YouTube star designed a visitor overall look on the latest episode of All That, the place she performed an intercontinental pop star.

In the sketch, her team employed a choreographer to assistance make a new new music video clip but it turns out he’s terrible!

The choreographer is all about picking negative dancing because he assume it will make the online video memorable and it surely can make for a hilarious skit!

