Liza Koshy says her YouTube career started accidentally | Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy had no idea how popular her YouTube channel would be when it started!

The 23-year-old actress and social media star says she started making videos for entertainment.

“I’ll be honest: I was bored all right. I was just having fun, and oops, I also accidentally entertained other people” Liza told Teen Vogue.

She continued: “What started out as boredom now is to very intentionally use and promote things that I love, things for the good of the world that we believe in … I am delighted to share how I do my share to encourage others to do their part too. Whether it’s to vote or just for the products I use or climate change, just to become more and more aware, which I think we are more than ever, but to turn that awareness into action. To be the cause of this action is something so exciting for me now. “

