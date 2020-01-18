Liza Koshy’s “Liza on Demand” renewed for season 3 by YouTube | Kimiko Glenn, Liza Koshy, television, Travis Coles

Sat, January 18, 2020 at 3:06 p.m.

Liza Koshy“S Liza on Demand gets a third season!

YouTube announced during the TCA winter press tour that the actress’ half-hour comedy series has been renewed for the new season (via Deadline).

Liza on Demand, created by and with Liza Koshy, focuses on “chaotic misadventures KoshyThe eponymous character of the woman as she performs various tasks and odd jobs, while she tries to progress in the economy of the concerts.

It also features Travis Coles and Kimiko Glenn.

The second season of Liza on Demand broke huge records on YouTube!

