Lizzo and Dave appear at the Brit Awards 2020

Lizzo and Dave will appear at the 2020 Brit Awards later this month and join an outstanding cast that already includes greats like Harry Styles, Stormzy, and Billie Eilish.

The “Juice” singer and Mercury award-winning rapper will perform at the February 18 ceremony where Jack Whitehall returns as the host for the third year in a row.

Dave said about the performance: “I am very grateful and looking forward to the opportunity. I will do everything I can to give you my best performance.”

This is followed by the “Location” rapper’s impressive nomination for four nominations – best male solo artist, best new artist, song of the year and the Mastercard album of the year for his celebrated debut “Psychodrama”.

Together with Lewis Capaldi, he is the most nominated artist this year. The Scottish singer is nominated for the nominations “Male Solo Artist of the Year”, “Song of the Year” (“Someone You Loved”), “Best New Artist” and “Mastercard Album of the Year” (“Best New Artist”) nominated. Divinely uninspired on a hellish scale ‘).

Lizzo has now secured a nomination for best international solo artist.

Stormzy and Mabel each have three nominations, both for the Song of the Year for “Vossi Bop” and “Don’t Call Me Up”. Elsewhere, Stormzy appears in the categories “Male Solo Artist of the Year” and “Mastercard Album of the Year”.