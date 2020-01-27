Lizzo arrives for the 62nd Grammy Award in Los Angeles, California January 26, 2020. – Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, June 11 / PRNewswire / – R&B singer Lizzo and country rapper Lil Nas X got off to a successful start at the Grammy Awards today, each receiving two early awards, Stern Kobe Bryant.

Teen sensation Billie Eilish, 18, won the first of six possible awards for her pop album If we all fall asleep, where are we going? Beat Taylor Swifts Loverwhile her older brother Finneas was named producer of the year.

“This award belongs to my sister Billie for her trust and vision,” said Finneas, accepting the Grammy before today’s main show.

Lizzo, the body positive newcomer who walked the red carpet with painted asters on her nails and pointed out her leading eight nominations, won the best urban contemporary album for Because I love you and for the performance of the individual Hieronymus.

Eilish and Lizzo fight for the top prizes – album, record, song of the year and best new artist.

The Grammy Awards show was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, home of Bryant’s team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

“It’s devastating,” said singer DJ Khaled on the red carpet.

Harvey Mason Jr., head of the Interim Recording Academy, opened the process before the main show with a call to silence.

“Since we are in his house, I ask you to join me in a moment of silence,” Mason said.

Lil Nas X and country singer Billy Ray Cyrus were voted best pop duo for their viral collaboration Old city streetwho also won the best Grammy music video.

The song, which spent 17 weeks at the top of the billboard charts last year, is later to receive a special tribute from KTS pop stars BTS, who are making their Grammy debut, and other musicians.

Murdered rapper Nipsey Hussle, 33, who was shot in his Los Angeles neighborhood last year, won the best rapper performance for racks in the middle and will also receive a separate award today.

Other highlights of the three and a half hour live show include country singer Shelton and his fiancee Gwen Stefani, who debut their new romantic duo Nobody But You.

“He saved my whole life,” Stefani praised her friend on the red carpet.

The Grammy winners are selected by members of the Recording Academy, which is currently involved in a dispute over the departure of its new CEO, Deborah Dugan, and allegations of conflict of interest in the nomination process. The Recording Academy rejected the allegations. – Reuters