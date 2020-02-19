[lizzo-&-asap-rocky-headline-lgbtq-positive-virgin-fest]

The inaugural Virgin Fest introduced it is lineup Wednesday, and it is a refreshing improve from a lot of of the other songs pageant lineups we generally see from the market.

Lizzo is headlining Virgin Fest 2020, together with rapper A$AP Rocky. Jason Felts, CEO and co-founder of the pageant, informed Delight magazine that he personally selected Lizzo due to the fact she “stands for everything [Virgin Fest] stands for”. He cites her entire body positivity and focus on neighborhood as causes she is worthy of the top rated spot.

In addition to Lizzo, the whole lineup is significantly much more inclusive than the common array of artists represented at festivals. 60% of the performers are female, a distinctive rarity in the pageant realm.

All Are Welcome at Virgin Fest

Virgin Fest also pledged to make this pageant a haven for the LGBTQ+ neighborhood. LGBTQ+ artists, attendees, and allies are a emphasis for the competition group, further than just the lineup.

In an announcement, competition executives designed this crystal clear declaring, “all are welcome … irrespective of race, coloration, pronoun, identity, gender, age, creed, ability, faith, political social gathering, language, origin, heritage, traditions, track record, training, money, profession route, standing, experience, viewpoint, beliefs, philosophies, suggestions, shape, sizing, skill, design and style, look, tunes flavor, who you voted for, what you’re into, how you stay, who you know or who you love”.

All of the restrooms at the competition will be gender-neutral, and the sellers have been screened to make sure that their values are in line with those people of the festival. All of this is geared in direction of generating guaranteed the local community feels harmless and accepted.

This is in stark distinction to Coachella, yet another significant Los Angeles spot new music pageant, in which the proprietor has frequently confronted accusations of donating substantial amounts of money to anti-LGBT corporations.

A Eco-friendly Pageant

Its inclusivity is not the only thing that helps make this competition distinct from lots of other individuals. Virgin Fest is devoted, not just to the songs, but to the full neighborhood, and the earth.

The pageant is environment its sights on becoming the greenest pageant there is. That journey commences by banning single-use plastics on the pageant web-site. The leaders of Virgin Fest are also encouraging pageant-goers to carry their own reusable drinking water bottles to the competition.

In yet another effort to be a lot more sustainable and give back to the neighborhood, Virgin Fest will donate as much leftover food as achievable to LA place homeless shelters and food financial institutions.

Of the much more progressive areas of the competition, Felts mentioned, “We are embracing the desire that songs can carry to get us to a much better place — for our followers, for our men and women, for our communities, and for our world. We imagine a tomorrow the place festivals dwell and breathe the remarkable — Virgin Fest appears to be like to lead that demand.”

This isn’t the sort of company we typically see from billionaires. Nonetheless, Richard Branson, the proprietor of the Virgin manufacturer, is plainly concentrating on much more progressive-minded business practices. All people will have a good time at Virgin Fest. Its also a good action ahead for the festival industry as a full.