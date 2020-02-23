lizzo,-beyonce,-blue-ivy-amid-the-winners-in-the-2020-naacp-awards

%MINIFYHTML3e894daf9a059b347bfcb10bbfae316f11%

The creator of successes & # 39 Truth of the matter Hurts & # 39 He obtains the maximum honor, when Beyonce Knowles usually takes household several awards, a person of which he shares with his daughter, at the 51st once-a-year NAACP Graphic Awards.

Lizzo“Just mercy“Y”Blackish“were the big winners of the 51st version of the NAACP Image Awards in Hollywood on Saturday night, February 22, 2020.

The creator of successes “The reality hurts” beat Billy porter, Angela Bassett, Regina KingY Tyler perry Be named artist of the 12 months at the ceremony, which acknowledges artists of colour.

“We are these attractive men and women, this is just a reminder of all the gorgeous matters we can do,” Lizzo claimed as he approved the last and greatest prize of the night, leaping and dancing offstage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium.

Meanwhile, “Just Mercy” took residence a few awards, together with Ideal Photograph, Ideal Actor for Michael B. Jordan and most effective supporting actor for Jamie Foxx.

Jordan played a cross protection lawyer in the film, with Foxx playing the gentleman convicted of the slip-up he fought for.

“This project is a lot even bigger than me. It is about just about every person who has been unjustly convicted and is sitting down in a jail mobile ideal now,” Jordan explained as he accepted the award for the film, which is based mostly on situations of the genuine existence.

Foxx, who gained his fifth in general picture award for his functionality, included: “Thank you quite a lot, black people, African Americans and almost everything else we are.”

“It is always fantastic to get it from blacks because we have a ton of talent.”

Lupita Nyong & # 39 o won the Finest Actress in a motion picture for her role in “U.S“and 15 many years Marsai Martin acquired the very best supporting actress for her overall performance in “Tiny“, exceeding names included Jennifer Lopez, Janelle MonáeY Octavia Spencer.

It was a fantastic night time for “Black-ish,” with the thriving demonstrate using dwelling the Remarkable Comedy Collection, and sweeping all performing types for the comedy series.

Last year’s artist winner Beyonce Knowles He also took home a handful of awards, including Outstanding Feminine Artist, along with a number of winks for his album “The Lion King: The present. “Your daughter, Blue ivy, was also recognized for the collaboration “Brown Skin Lady”.

Y Rihanna He took dwelling the NAACP President’s Award for particular achievements and distinguished community provider, and questioned for his racial, spiritual and cultural unity in the course of his acceptance speech.

“If there is a little something I have figured out, it is that we can only correct this environment jointly,” Rihanna stated. “We can’t make it divided. Explain to your good friends to quit.”

“We have been denied possibilities due to the fact the beginning of time, and we still prevail … Envision what we can do if we do it collectively,” he added.

Anthony Anderson He arranged the 2020 ceremony.

The whole checklist of winners is as follows: