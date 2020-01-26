Lizzo doesn’t care if you take care of her body

Lizzo kills it in her career, but it’s not always her music that is at the heart of her fame. Sure, her songs are fantastic and she is a force to be reckoned with. Why does everyone always discuss their size?

She is by no means ashamed. In fact, Lizzo flaunts her figure without a second thought. And why shouldn’t she? It’s not that other celebrities are conservatively covered from head to toe.

More than a trend

She has what she thinks is a sexy body, and many fans see it the same way. It’s the haters who have a problem, and Lizzo doesn’t have time to talk to them. She even dropped Twitter because of the negativity. Hopefully she will come back so that we can catch up with her coolness again.

As People reports, “Lizzo would prefer the world to focus less on her body than on her work.”

Self acceptance is essential

Having had problems with her own body dysmorphism in the past and now hugging for the beautiful person she is, Lizzo presents a body positive agenda that she hopes will help others. She can shake things up by appearing in ensembles where we would least expect it, like wearing a thong at a Lakers game, but for those who love Lizzo, they wouldn’t expect less. Not that she could have worn much less!

Lizzo is not listening

Good for Lizzo. It is important that she is confident. If others don’t want to deal with it, they can focus on something else. People will definitely weigh themselves like celebrity coach Jillian Michaels commenting on Lizzo’s size and health, but Lizzo will live her life on her own terms.

