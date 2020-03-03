lizzo-faces-countersuit-above-‘truth-hurts’-songwriting-credits

Lizzo has been hit with a countersuit from the three songwriters she sued back in Oct subsequent allegations of plagiarism in regards to her strike ‘Truth Hurts’.

Launched in September 2017, ‘Truth Hurts’ turned a subject of controversy previous year when the ‘Juice’ star was accused of lifting the “melody, lyrics and chords” from a demo titled ‘Healthy’, these as the line: “I just took a DNA examination, turns out I’m a 100% that bitch“.

Lizzo denied the allegations and sued the 3 songwriters in problem — brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, and Justin “Yves” Rothman — back in October, trying to get “a judicial declaration” that the Raisens and Rothman “did not co-writer ‘Truth Hurts,’ and have no ideal to co-very own that function or to share in its gains.”

This new countersuit has accused Lizzo of “bad religion [and an] unprincipled try to deny songwriting and producer credits and royalties” to the the 3 songwriters, prior to alleging that “Lizzo would under no circumstances have gathered her Grammy Award [for Best Pop Solo Performance] but for the songwriting and manufacturing contributions of [the Raisens and Rothman].” [via Rolling Stone]

Legal professional Lawrence Iser, who is symbolizing three songwriters, mentioned in a statement: “Lizzo is a gifted musician and performer who at present enjoys immense recognition dependent on a hit song that she did not publish by yourself. The counterclaims we filed currently seek out a judgement from the court that the tune that is now known as ‘Truth Hurts’ originated in Justin Raisen’s household recording studio from a collaboration among our clientele, Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Yves Rothman, alongside with Lizzo and Jesse Saint John.

“When the case proceeds to demo, we search ahead to sharing the sound recordings, movies, pictures and musicology that 100% establish that collaboration. Our consumers are entitled to their truthful share of the recognition and earnings that comes from collaborating on a strike tune.”

The countersuit is aiming for the judge to dismiss Lizzo’s lawsuit and declare that the Raisens and Rothman are joint authors and co-owners of the two ‘Truth Hurts’ and the ‘Healthy’ demo. It also would like the result of the scenario to assert that ‘Truth Hurts’ is by-product of ‘Healthy’, and that the 3 songwriters be effectively compensated.

Lizzo has but to reply to the countersuit.

