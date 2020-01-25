Lizzo leads the way at Grammy Awards

If it is not Lizzo’s world these days, try telling those who vote for the Grammy Awards.

After a widely viewed ‘Saturday Night Live’ performance, the singer leads the nominees with eight bids in the 62nd annual awards of the Recording Academy. CBS will broadcast the ceremony on Sunday from the Staples Center in Los Angeles with 15 times competitive Grammy winner Alicia Keys for the second consecutive year.

Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X each follow with six nominations, the latter partly for the collaboration with country music veteran Billy Ray Cyrus on “Old Town Road”. Among other notable aspects of these Grammies: former first lady Michelle Obama has been nominated for the best spoken word album (for the audio version of her bestseller “Becoming”); and the legendary Woodstock concert plays a role again thanks to “Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive.”

Although Taylor Swift has three bids, that situation does not involve any drama about who owns the rights to the related material. Her latest Grammy nominations concern ‘Lover’, her first album on the Republic label after her departure from Big Machine Records … with which she had a recent, much-reported debate on social media about ownership of her earlier music and whether she could legally occur it.

Following are the nominees in different categories in the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Musician Billie Eilish performs at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 30, 2019. (Photo by Grant Pollard / Invision / AP)

Record of the year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish; “Hard Place”, H.E.R.; “Hey, ma,” Bon Iver; “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus; “7 rings”, Ariana Grande; “Sunflower”, Post Malone and Swae Lee; “Talking,” Khalid; “The truth hurts,” Lizzo

Album of the year: “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe),” Lizzo; “Father of the Bride”, Vampire Weekend; “I, I”, Bon Iver; “I used to know her,” H.E.R.; “Norman (expletive) Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey; “7”, Lil Nas X; “Thank You, Next,” Ariana Grande; “When we all fall asleep, where are we going?” Billie Eilish

FILE – This file photo of June 23, 2019 shows Lil Nas X performing “Old Town Road” at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. The rapper has earned six Grammy Award nominations, Wednesday, November 20, including one for the best new artist, album and record of the year for “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus. (Photo by Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP, File)

Song of the year: “Always remember us this way”, Lady Gaga; “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish; “Now bring my flowers,” Tanya Tucker; “Hard Place”, H.E.R.; “Lover,” Taylor Swift; “Norman (expletive) Rockwell,” Lana Del Rey; “Someone who loved you”, Lewis Capaldi; “The truth hurts,” Lizzo

Best pop solo performance: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish; “7 rings”, Ariana Grande; “Spirit”, Beyonce; “Truth hurts,” Lizzo; “You have to calm down,” Taylor Swift

Best rap / sung performance: “Ballin”, Mustard with Roddy Ricch; “Drip Too Hard”, Lil Baby and Gunna; “Higher”, DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend; ‘The London’, Young Thug with J. Cole and Travis Scott; “Panini”, Lil Nas X

Best country solo performance: “All Your’n”, Tyler Childers; “Girl Goin” Nowhere, “Ashley McBryde; “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson; “God’s land,” Blake Shelton; “Now bring my flowers,” Tanya Tucker.