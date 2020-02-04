Lizzo will perform at RodeoHouston in March

February 4 (UPI) – Grammy-winning singer Lizzo will perform in RodeoHouston in 2020.

The organizers of the event announced on Tuesday that Lizzo, 31, will take the stage at the Houston Livestock Show and rodeo on March 13.

Lizzo’s appearance takes place at Black Heritage Day in the rodeo and is her first appearance at the annual event. Tickets for her show will be available from Thursday.

“With their hit parades, nominations, industry recognition and fan recognition, it’s easy to understand why 2019 was Lizzo’s year,” said the organizers.

RodeoHouston confirmed the message in a tweet on Tuesday.

“The word is out! @Lizzo is coming to #RODEOHOUSTON 2020! Mark your calendars, y’all! March 13th will be here soon!” the contribution is.

RodeoHouston takes place from March 3rd to 22nd. Willie Nelson, Becky G., Maren Morris, Chris Young and NCT 127 are among the other acts to appear. NCT 127 will be the first K-pop group to appear at the rodeo.

“The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo are proud to bring so many different music genres to the RodeoHouston stage,” said Rodeo President Joel Cowley.

Lizzo released her third studio album, Because I love you, In April. She won three awards at the Grammys last month, including the best album for Urban Contemporary.