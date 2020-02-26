ll-great-j:-“i-talked-to-kobe-bryant-about-releasing-a-gangsta-rap-album-!!”

Rap legend LL Amazing J has exposed that he talked about the late NBA star Kobe Bryant to launch a gangsta rap album.

“We talked about rap. He played me this album, this gangsta rap album and I reported, & # 39 Kobe & # 39 , I explained, & # 39 Arrive on, doggy. That’s not what you need to have to be performing & # 39 “LL informed Amusement Tonight.

“I experienced a gangster rap album. I acquired that album, we are sitting down in a parking good deal. I was puzzled, I was sitting there like, & # 39 What are we carrying out? You have endorsements, what are you undertaking? & # 39 I experienced have to be the funniest instant of my daily life, hear to him do gangster rap. “

Bryant once in a while turned his hand to rap, and his initiatives ended up largely welcome.

LL also counted the time Bryant performed “K.O.B.E.” in the 2000 All-Star Game with Tyra Banks.

“Yes, we will not fake that we are not laughing,” stated LL. “Like indeed, indeed, indeed, the world was laughing, that was not the case, but you know, he shot. He shot.”