Lloyd Banks Announces His New Clothing Line Pop-Up Shop Ends In 48 Hours

Kay Koch


New York rapper Lloyd Banks is giving people a final head’s up about his online pop-up shop. The G-Unit member went online this week to plug his new digital retail spot.

Big Facts: On Monday, the Punchline King hit up his social media pages to announce the e-market’s 48-hour deadline.

High-Key Details: Heading into the weekend, the PLK went online to announce his digital retailer is operational and taking orders.

Wait, There’s More: The same week, Banks announced his new store’s launch.

Before You Go: In 2019, Lloyd celebrated the 13-year anniversary of his memorable Rotten Apple LP.