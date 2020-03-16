LNP Senator Susan McDonald Assessments Good To Coronavirus

Queensland LNP Senator Susan McDonald is the hottest governing administration official to take a look at constructive to coronavirus, just times after Peter Dutton’s prognosis.

In a statement on Monday evening, McDonald announced that she has examined favourable to the COVID-19 virus and has considering that been admitted to medical center.

“On Friday night I started experience unwell with a sore throat and a gentle temperature, so I went to the Townsville Base Medical center Crisis Section to be analyzed for coronavirus just before returning house, exactly where I have been in self-isolation due to the fact that time,” her statement reads.

“Unfortunately the exam has now arrive again beneficial and I have now been admitted to medical center, where by I will keep on being underneath the path of Queensland Overall health.”

Thankfully, it is getting described that McDonald skipped past weekend’s Cowboys v Broncos NRL sport due to the fact she felt unwell. More than 22,000 individuals ended up in attendance at the event at Queensland Nation Lender Stadium.

The Townsville-dependent senator is the initial confirmed scenario in the metropolis, and the 2nd Australian politician to take a look at optimistic to COVID-19.

McDonald did not disclose exactly where she thinks she contracted the virus. According to the Herald Sunlight, it is comprehended that she has not arrive into get hold of with Peter Dutton immediately, but has fulfilled with folks who have seen him over the last handful of times.

As it at present stands, two politicians have analyzed beneficial to the COVID-19 coronavirus. At the time of publication, Prime Minister Scott Morrison nonetheless has not been examined adhering to his call with Peter Dutton.

A lot more to occur.

Picture:

AAP Photographs / MICK TSIKAS