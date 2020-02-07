Loathe: I Let It In And It Took Everything album review

Disgust – I let it in and it took everything

1. Theme

2. Aggressive evolution

3. Broken Vision Rhythm

4. Bidirectional mirror

5,451 days

6. New faces in the dark

7. Red room

8. Scream

9. Is it really you?

10. Gored

11. Heavy is the head that falls with the weight of a thousand thoughts

12. A sad cartoon

13. A Sad Cartoon (Reprise)

14. I let it in and it took everything …

FOR FANS OF: Deftones, slider, Radiohead

Liverpool’s Loathe have made an explosive impression on hearts and minds in the UK with a multitude of multimedia live dates and festival sets. Their amalgamation of hefty, crushed riffs, experimental electronics and screaming cries have already made them loved by a growing, loyal audience.

I Let It In And It Took Everything expands the palette with which they work and, if there is any justice in the world, must ensure that the ambitious quintet reaches the top of the British heavy underground music scene.

Loathe’s second full-length opens the band’s sound to lush, shoegaze textures and glittering guitars, as beautifully displayed on Two Way Mirror and A Sad Cartoon.

The origin of this exploration was seen on the song White Hot, coming from the split of the band with Holding Absence in 2018, but here they go those lush elements one step further and prove that Loathe is not band content with the same rigid formulas as their colleagues.

Fans from hard-hearted fists to cruelty, however, need not worry; Over there

is not a feeling that Loathe has turned a little down, something clearly evident on the scorching, two-minute expulsion of twisted ideas on Red Room, the apoplectic savagery of Broken Vision Rhythm and the burning black metal imitation of Heavy Is The Heart That Falls With The Weight of a thousand words.

Elsewhere, Is It Really You offers a kind of ballad without sounding limp or syrupy, while Screaming effortlessly flashes between driving on alt-rock and glowing white-hot anger, showing that they can really hybridize as opposed to simply combining dissimilar elements.

If the modus operandi for this album is to make sure that Loathe can no longer be put in a box, then I have done well and it is certainly an instrument to put them on the map as one of the most exciting long from the British underground.

I let it in and it took everything is now out via Nuclear Blast and available on CD and Vinyl.