Local and state leaders gather for a roundtable on homelessness

Community leaders and state officials gathered for a roundtable on homelessness on Friday.

Organized by MP Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield), the roundtable was held at the headquarters of the Kern County Housing Authority in the center of Bakersfield. It included a presentation by Alicia Sutton, California assistant secretary for the homeless. Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh and 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez were also in attendance.

Sutton explained how towns and counties in the valley can get some of the state funding to tackle homelessness, particularly $ 650 million in grants under the housing, assistance and prevention measures for the homeless from the 2019-2020 State budget.

“(I am) so happy that we were able to overthrow the administration of the governor – the assistant secretary,” said Salas. “(She) can really answer the questions we have locally to make sure we access the millions of dollars available in the state to tackle homelessness. Everything from housing and even looking at mental health issues , and using a regional approach to really address this problem, “he continued.

However, not everyone present believed that the governor’s budget will help tackle homelessness.

“It seemed to me that the general theme of today’s event was essentially a drain on money,” said Nate Ferrier, president of the Kings County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. “Everyone wants to get money from the state to tackle homelessness, and in our opinion, this is not a housing crisis – not even a question of money. The state, they said earlier, spent $ 1 billion on the homeless, and it got worse. Throwing money will not solve the problem. ”

During Governor Gavin Newsom’s last visit to Bakersfield, he encouraged local government leaders to ask for public funding for the homeless.

Officials from the City of Bakersfield and County Kern have said they plan to apply for funding.