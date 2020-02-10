Local bar and restaurant shortly before reopening, almost a year after the fire

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 / 11:01 AM CST / Updated: February 10, 2020 / 11:01 AM CST

A popular bar and restaurant have reopened almost a year after being destroyed by a devastating fire last year.

February 12, 2019 is a day that Robert Brown will never forget.

“It was a really scary day,” said Brown. “I was wondering why I had about a million calls at five in the morning.”

The reason for all these calls was that his business, The View on Lake Wissota, went up in flames.

“I drove out of here and the place was on fire, it really didn’t look that bad when I got here,” he said. “Everything was gone 12 hours later.”

Crews from the Chippewa Fire District have spent more than eight hours fighting this fire. Officials said the cause was never found. As soon as the fire was out, Brown said he had started planning to rebuild it as soon as possible.

“When I got all of my permits, it was sometime in June and I started building in late June.”

Reconstruction was slow, mainly because Brown said he was building the place himself.

“I was underinsured by quite a bit of money,” he said. “So if I wanted the building back the way it was and wanted to make up for that dollar amount, I basically had to do a lot of the work myself.”

Brown got help and got to work.

“It was just me, my father, my cousin, and another guy who framed the whole thing and did everything we could except the plumbing and the electrical and stuff.”

He had hoped to be ready before Saturday’s 7th annual Jig’s Up Ice Fishing Contest. While the bar was open to anglers, Brown said there was still some finishing work to be done.

“I have to finish my desk, I have to add more to the terrace out here and then rebuild the roof terrace. The big plan is to open it when my kitchen is ready.”

Now “The View” can almost be opened.

“I shoot three or four weeks, but you never know with the build,” Brown said. “I was hoping to be open months ago.”

While “The View” may look different after opening, Brown has revealed a secret.

“It’s actually the same square meter; it looks a lot bigger if you put a peak on it,” he said. “Now it just looks gigantic, even though it’s the same size as it was.”

Brown said that while there was still work to be done, the end product would be perfect.

“That’s exactly what I imagined when I thought about it with my architect,” he said.