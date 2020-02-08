LOCAL BRIEFS: 86 student athletes from Missouri in the fall of 2019 SEC National Sports

Missouri student athletes from all five fall teams were added to the Southeastern Conference honor list, the school said on Friday.

The football team had the most athletes at 33.

Six Missouri soccer players were invited to the NFL Combine

Quarterback Kelly Bryant, offensive line judge Trystan Colon-Castillo and Yasir Durant, defensive line judge Jordan Elliott, linebacker Cale Garrett and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam were invited to participate in the 2020 NFL Combine.

Missouri occupies seventh place among the SEC teams, with LSU leading the league with 16 players. The NFL Combine begins on February 23 and ends on March 2.

Larry Rountree selected for the SEC Football Leadership Council

Missouri Football’s representative for the SEC Leadership Council leaves Larry Rountree behind. Each school receives an athlete who represents the school in Birmingham, Alabama, for the annual meeting in the SEC offices.

Columbia College is renewing basketball locker rooms next year

The Cougars announced that players would have backlit name tags, padded seats, custom CC coat hooks, and other things. The cost is expected to be $ 80,000, and the school has already raised $ 70,000. The school aims to collect donations by May 1st.