Two Columbia softball teams learned of their placement at the American Midwest Conference on Friday.

Columbia College, the conference’s defending champion, was chosen first, while Stephens College ranked 11th.

The Cougars start another competitive season in which they have won both the crown of the regular seasonal conference and the AMC tournament. Their season ended in the first round of the NAIA tournament, but they finished 16th in the NAIA poll before the season. Columbia opens the NAIA Invitational on February 7th in Portland, Texas. The home opener is an AMC double header against Lyons College. The first performance is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 13.

The stars are launching a 10-36 2019 campaign under first year trainer Emily Kingsolver. Kingsolver returns for its second season to build a year in which the stars broke three program records. Stephens opens his double-headed game against Lincoln (Mo.) at noon on February 15 in Jefferson City.

Missouri Tennis opens the spring season with double headers

Missouri’s tennis squad kicks off spring with a double Saturday against Western Illinois.

The Tigers played five games in the fall season, led by Ellie Wright and Marta Oliveira, each ending 7-5 and 6-2. Serena Nash and Gabrielle Goldin set a 7: 4 record in the fall in doubles.

Western enters the spring season with a 0-2 record, losing to Butler and Western Kentucky.

The game starts on Saturday at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Game. Free entry.

Stars participating in the Coach Against Cancer Week

The head coach of Stephens College, Joshua Steffen, takes on coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers in which the Matchup Stars will be played against Williams Baptist on Saturday.

Steffen will participate by wearing his sneakers in-game in partnership with the American Cancer Society to “attack cancer from every angle and support millions of cancer patients,” a college press release said.

Fans can also donate at the recording table on Saturday. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

Logging off is set to 1:00 p.m. in the Silverthorne Arena.