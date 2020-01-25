LOCAL BRIEFS: Christian Holmes, cornerback from Missouri, enters the transfer portal | National sport

Redshirt junior Christian Holmes should fight for one of the Tigers’ starting corners for the 2020 season. However, this changed on Thursday when Missouri confirmed that Holmes had entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Holmes has played for the Tigers in every game for the past two seasons. In 2018, he defended two interceptions and 14 passes. Holmes separated from Jarvis Ware in 2019, the number of which decreased when he had no interceptions and only four pass breakups.

Ware, Adam Sparks, Chris Mills and Chris Shearin are the remaining cornerbacks for the Tigers.

MU is committed by the JUCO Defensive Lineman

Defending Benjamin Key flipped from East Community College to Missouri after originally signing with the state of Mississippi in December. After the coaching change in Starkville, Key was able to further explore his options. The three-star perspective played two seasons in California.

Missouri volleyball is reinforced by Williamson

Defensive specialist Erin Williamson was inducted into Missouri Volleyball 2020, head coach Joshua Taylor announced in a press release on Thursday.

The second-year Redshirt student joins the Tigers after moving from the University of Arizona, where she spent her first year of study in 2018-19.

Taylor expressed his excitement about the addition and spoke about the positive qualities Williamson is bringing to court.

“We are very excited to have Erin in our squad,” Taylor said in the release. “She does some great things on the pitch and her personality and character are all things that make us better as a program!”

Williamson appeared in 14 games for the Wildcats, where she scored two aces and six digs.

“I’m really looking forward to this new chapter at Mizzou,” said Williamson. “I can say that I should be here. I can’t wait to see what the future brings in Colombia. Go Tiger!”

Williamson received the Georgia All-State Senior 2017 award, among others, and the first all-conference team in 2016 and 2017.