local-briefs:-columbia-college-even-now-at-no.-15-in-most-recent-poll

For the fourth consecutive week, Columbia Faculty women’s basketball continues to be at No. 15 in the NAIA Division l Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Cougars have two road tests this 7 days in opposition to Central Baptist College and American Midwest Convention leader Lyon College. Given that the hottest poll, Columbia College or university won by 39 and 80 factors from St. Louis Higher education of Pharmacy and Stephens Faculty respectively and is in next put in the convention.

Roy Blunt to participate at push convention advocating for Curt Flood induction into Baseball Corridor of Fame

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., will take part in a bicameral, bipartisan push conference, speaking about why Curt Flood should be in the Hall of Fame at two: 45 p.m. Thursday.

Flood, a life time .293 hitter, performed 12 seasons for the Cardinals and was the to start with participant in MLB background to reject a trade soon after a offer sent him to the Philadelphia Phillies. Flood filed a lawsuit towards the MLB and shed immediately after the circumstance attained the Supreme Court docket. The reserve clause, the clause binding Flood to the deal, was abolished a couple of a long time later.

The press convention can be streamed from Blunt’s Fb web page.

Judy Tempo Flood, the widow of Curt Flood2nd District U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, R-St. Louis and 1st District U.S. Rep. Lacy Clay, D-St. Louis will also be at the meeting between many others.

Hannah Schuchts named to SEC women’s basketball neighborhood company group

Missouri women’s basketball senior Hannah Schuchts was honored on the 2020 Southeastern Conference Group Assistance workforce.

The forward has worked a lot more than 17 hrs this yr in the Columbia neighborhood serving to with companies these types of as Hoops for a Result in, VAC Holiday getaway Distribution and MU Children’s Clinic.

Thompson named assistant mentor of Stephens University soccer team

Stephens University added Charlie Thompson, Sporting Columbia’s 06 women coach, to its workers, the crew introduced Tuesday. Thompson will aim on crew analytics and participant enhancement.

“I’m extremely fired up to convey Charlie on to help our program,” head mentor Kurtis Boardsen reported in a information release. “He has the appropriate procedure and strength for our system, and I know he will be adding a large amount of insight to our escalating team. I have been lucky more than enough to know him for a couple of decades and have generally been a supporter of his methods and vision for his groups and the game. I know that he is heading to assistance drive our females and software to the subsequent degree in many sides of the sport.”

Cunningham Melbourne Boomers tumble to Canberra Capitals in WNBL semifinals

Sophie Cunningham was the center of debate in the WNBL before this 7 days.

Cunningham was fined following producing contact with Canberra participant Keely Froling’s facial area in game two of the series.

In a decisive match a few, Cunningham scored 14 points to lead the Boomers in a 77-64 reduction.