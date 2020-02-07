LOCAL BRIEFS: Mauller receives the “All Conference” award for the second week in a row National sport

Mauller receives the “All-Conference” award for the second week in a row

Brock Mauller from Missouri for the second year in a row was named MAC West Division Wrestler of the Week on Wednesday.

Mauller defeated Oklahoma State’s Boo Lewallen, the nation’s best-placed wrestler in the £ 149 league, in extra time after returning 0-3 in the final stages after a 5-3 win. Mauller is now 21: 1 in the season and has not lost since the turn of the year.

Gutierrez receives conference award for MU Swimming

Freshman Joeseph Gutierrez was named “Freshman of the Week” by the SEC men on Tuesday after his third win of the season in 1000 m freestyle.

Gutierrez’s 9: 14.26 win against Southern Illinois-Carbondale is the fifth fastest in program history.

CC baseball players receive weekly awards

Two Columbia College baseball players were honored weekly on Thursday. Chris Wall was named AMC pitcher of the week and outfielder Wyatt Towe was named Rookie of the Week by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Wall, a junior hurler from Wentzville, threw five one-hit innings with 12 rashes against Graceland University (Iowa) at the Cougars season opener on January 31, scoring a 3-6 win in the opening game against Graceland Run in Three Game series from January 31 to February 31. 1.

– Missourian staff