Sophomore Brock Mauller was voted Mid-American Conference West Division Wrestler of the Week on Wednesday. The 149-pounder made two major double-pack decisions against Northern Illinois and Cleveland State on January 25.

The Colombian-born is one of two wrestlers on the team with 20 wins and he has only one defeat in the season. Mauller is the third tiger to win the award after Sophomore Jarrett Jacques took it home last week.

Missouri Football announces the signing of the JUCO Defensive Tackle

A week before National Signing Day, Missouri officially announced the signing of the defensive fight against Ben Key. The transfer from East Los Angeles College was originally scheduled for Mississippi State, but the coaching change in Starkville allowed him to explore other options.

The Australian-born ranks 41st among the young talents of ESPN.com. He has two more years of eligibility.

Columbia College handles women’s basketball recruitment

The Cougars announced the signing of Sullivan High School striker Mallory Shetley on Wednesday morning. Her sister Claire Shetley is in her second year in the CC squad.

Shetley has scored more than 1,000 points in her high school career. As a junior, she scored an average of 17 points and 5 rebounds per game.