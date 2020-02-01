LOCAL BRIEFS: Missouri football receives before Signing Day | a three-star recipient of National Sports

Another puzzle piece by coach Eli Drinkwitz was on Friday when the big receiver Kris Abrams-Draine announced that he wanted to play for football in Missouri.

Abrams-Draine, who was classified as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, announced his decision on Twitter after visiting MU in early January. It had previously been committed in Mississippi and Louisiana before changing its decision.

Abrams-Draine helped the Spanish Town High School of Spanish Town, Alabama, make an appearance in Alabama’s Grade 6A championship game in the fall. As part of his commitment, he canceled plans to visit Florida State this weekend.

Abrams-Draine joins Chance Luper, Javian Hester and Jay Maclin as recipients for the Tigers in 2020. All four recruits have the opportunity to sign a national letter of intent on Wednesday’s National Signature Day.

Missouri soccer alum signed with Israeli professional association

Rachel Hise, a defender of Missouri football [2015/18], signed a professional contract with Hapoel Raanana in Israel’s top women’s league, her agency said on Friday.

Hise played regularly in the center-back for the Tigers in each of her four years, including starting all 19 of the team’s games as a senior. In 2016, she was part of the last Missouri team to reach the NCAA tournament.

Hise, along with Tiger Kelsey Dossey, registered for the National Women’s Soccer League last year but was not selected. Dossey is now playing professionally in Switzerland.

Columbia College women’s basketball adds Tipton Star

Abby Backes, a rifle guard at Tipton High School, signed with the Columbia College Cougars for the 2020-21 season on Thursday.

According to the team’s release, Backes has been named Player of the Year at their conference in each of their three seasons and currently averages 29.8 points per game as a senior.

Backes was the second signing of the week for the Cougars, who added Mallory Shetley of Bourbon, Missouri, on Wednesday.