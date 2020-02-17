[Local BRIEFS: MU Volleyball sends two players to U.S. National group tryouts]

Two Missouri volleyball players, sophomore Anna Dixon and senior Tyanna Omazic, will contend in the 2020 U.S. Women’s National Staff open up tryouts, United states volleyball introduced Wednesday.

Dixon, an exterior hitter for the Tigers, was on the 2019 United states Volleyball Women’s Junior Countrywide Team.

Omazic experienced her breakout time as a junior in 2019, earning All-SEC accolades for the very first time in her vocation. The middle blocker’s .386 all round hitting share ranked fourth in the Southeastern Conference very last season.

“We’re really energized for each Anna (Dixon) and Tyanna (Omazic) and we know they’ll represent Mizzou volleyball in a remarkable way afterwards this month,” Missouri coach Joshua Taylor mentioned in a push launch. “Both of these females are incredibly gifted and deserving of this invite to Colorado Springs. We’re energized to look at them compete and demonstrate off their skillset all weekend prolonged.”

The tryouts will consider spot from Feb. 21-23 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

J’den Cox chooses bodyweight course for Olympic Trials

Missouri alumnus and previous countrywide winner J’den Cox selected to move up to the 97kg weight course for the Olympic Trials in April.

Cox received a bronze medal at 86kg in the 2016 Summer months Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Following successful the previous two championships at the non-Olympic bodyweight of 92kg, Cox selected to go up to the 97kg class.

He’ll get a bye to the semifinals of the trials, but would confront reigning 97kg Olympic Champion Kyle Snyder in the finals for a place in this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo. The trials are April 4-5 at Penn State University in University Park, Pennsylvania.