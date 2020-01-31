LOCAL BRIEFS: SEC sales released, Colon-Castillo has NFL Combine invite | offered national sports

SEC sales figures released, Colon-Castillo offered NFL Combine

invite

The Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday that it generated approximately $ 651 million in revenue in fiscal year 2018/19. This corresponds to a total distribution of just over USD 44.6 million per school and publication from the league.

A total of $ 624.2 million was distributed from the conference office, and an additional $ 26.8 million was withheld from schools participating in college football bowl games to cover the total. The amount is an increase over the $ 627.1 million mark that the SEC achieved in 2017-18.

Revenue comes from various sources that the SEC participates in, including off-season tournaments – including those hosted by the conference and the NCAA – and television contracts.

“With the revenue distributed across the Southeastern Conference, our 14 member universities can offer their sports students unprecedented support through world-class education, training, equipment, academic advice, medical care, mental health and wellbeing support, and life skills development,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in the release. “It is this ongoing conference-wide commitment to the experiences of students and athletes that makes this conference so meaningful.”

Even so, the Missourian numbers showed that the Missouri sports department was working with a deficit for the third year in a row. This year’s deficit was $ 1.79 million, slightly below the $ 1.81 million mark for 2017-2018.

Colon-Castillo invited to the NFL Combine

Missouri’s former Lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo was invited to his NFL Combine next month via his agent’s Instagram account.

The Redshirt Junior was one of three Tigers underclassmen who signed up for this year’s NFL draft, along with defenders Jordan Elliott and Albert Okwuegbunam.

Colon-Castillo started 38 games in a row in the center so the Tigers could complete his career. He started on an offensive line that was blocked for quarterbacks Drew Lock and Kelly Bryant. The 6-foot-4-inch, 315-pound Webb City product earned a SEC all-freshman team nod in 2017.

The NFL Combine will be held from February 23 to March 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and broadcast on the NFL Network.

Soccer assistant’s son commits to Missouri

Three-star recipients are recruiting Chance Luper, the son of the new Missouri running backs coach Curtis Luper, who verbally committed himself to the Tigers on Wednesday with a post on his Twitter account.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound, 2020-class recruit was originally committed to Boise State, but he re-started recruiting when his father left Texas Christian University and agreed to be an assistant to head coach Eliah Drinkwitz in Columbia to become.

Luper selected the Tigers from offers from Virginia, Louisville, Boston College, and others. He is the 14th overall engagement for the 2020 class and joins Javian Hester and Jay Maclin as Tigers Commits at Receiver.

Three-star Tennessee tight end commits to Tigers

Gavin McKay, a 6-foot-4-inch, 205-pound narrow end of Tennessee, verbally committed to Missouri on Wednesday with a post on his Twitter account.

The three-star recruit from Memphis University School in Memphis is the second engagement of head coach Eliah Drinkwitz in the 2021 first year Tiger recruitment class, along with the three-star St. Louis defensive device Mehki Wingo.

McKay chose Missouri over other offerings from Indiana, Kansas, Memphis, and other schools.

Missouri Tennis will play three games this weekend

Missouri Tennis continues its spring 2020 season at home on Friday afternoon before heading to the first away game of the year on Sunday.

The Tigers will receive two opponents in Missouri and St. Louis at the Mizzou Tennis Complex in Colombia on Friday. Missouri faces the bears at 1pm. followed by a match against the Billikens at 5pm.

After a break on Saturday, the Tigers had a Sunday afternoon match at Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas.

Missouri will continue to strive for an unbeaten start to the spring season. The Tigers celebrated the start of the year in two games against Western Illinois on January 25. Vivien Abraham, Elys Ventura, Gabrielle Goldin and Serena Nash all won individual victories.

– Missourian staff