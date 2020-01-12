LOCAL BRIEFS: Tigers Add Ex-Mississippi State Line Coach Marcus Johnson | National sport

Loading...

The new head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has added another assistant with experience at the Southeastern Conference to his employees. On Friday, Missouri announced that Marcus Johnson, who most recently trained the Mississippi offensive line with Joe Moorhead’s employees, will move to Drinkwitz in Colombia.

Johnson has spent the last two seasons in Starkville and the last seven seasons with Duke. He coached the offensive line at both stops, but his specific missions in Missouri have not yet been released.

He played college football with Ole Miss (2001-04), where he was a second all-SEC offensive lineman on the team. He also appeared in 53 NFL games (18 starts) with Minnesota and Tampa Bay. Johnson also played professionally with the United Football League’s Hartford Colonials.

Last season in Mississippi, Johnson’s line helped make the Bulldogs Rushing game number three in the SEC and number 21 nationally.

Bruins ‘Norris, Kewpies’ Brown make all-state

Jevean Brown, a senior defender at Hickman, and Will Norris, a senior linebacker at Rock Bridge, are among the players on KCPreps Missouri Media’s all-state teams released on Saturday.

Brown and Norris were both appointed to the first class 6 team defense. Rock Bridge’s Jalen Logan-Redding, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound defender, was called into the second class 6 team defense.

In class 5, the defender of the battle, Robert Miller, was appointed to the second team. In class 3, Boonville’s Avian Thomas made the first offense offense, and Southern Boone was represented by leading Tristan John and offensive lineman Tyler Frese back in the second team’s second offense. Mexico’s Tristan Dunlap, an offensive line judge, also made the second team’s class 3 offensive, and Mexico’s Jared Herron, a linebacker, made the second team defense.

Cooper Crane from Hallsville was chosen as the offense of the second team in class 2.