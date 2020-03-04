local-community-remembers-10-calendar-year-outdated-boy-killed-in-hanford-murder-suicide

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) — No a person is exempt from the unhappiness that has stunned the overall local community of Hanford.

Captain Karl Anderson isn’t surprised the compact town has responded in a significant way to aid Wyland Gomes’ heartbroken mom.

Associated: Father shoots son in apparent murder-suicide at Hanford home

“It really is awesome to know that Hanford cares so a lot and that there is certainly an outpouring of aid for the loved ones for the reason that it can be definitely necessary,” Anderson mentioned.

A GoFundMe account established up has already lifted above $23,000.

The dollars will enable Wyland’s devastated mother, who dropped her only youngster and owns a Yoga studio that has quickly closed due to the tragedy.

At Kings River Hardwick Elementary, counselors have been on campus Tuesday to converse with pupils and academics.

A new memorial now sits by the basketball courts a tribute manufactured with like by Wyland’s pals that reads, ‘Wyland, God loves you.’

Detectives investigating the criminal offense spent the working day documenting all the evidence gathered at the scene. But so much, the motive remains a thriller.

“We are hoping we discover additional info that will assist us have an understanding of the why,” Anderson explained. “Sad to say, there is certainly a good prospect we may well never get a why.”

Investigators do not have any sign that Victor Gomes was diagnosed with any psychological health issues or took any prescriptions for despair or other well being concerns.

For now, Wyland’s liked kinds are remembering the very little boy who beloved to engage in video clip online games and check out hockey. He was generally up for steak and scorching canine.

Family members customers also mentioned that Wyland was an previous soul with a fast wit, always wondering on his ft.

His autopsy is set for Wednesday.