Local doctor called the US women’s ski jumping team doctor

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 / 10:57 CST / Updated: Jan 31, 2020 / 10:57 CST

Next week, the US women’s ski jumping team will travel to Austria for the FIS World Cup.

Together with the athletes, Dr. Alecia Gende, a doctor who works in the Mayo Clinic’s health system and is now the team’s doctor.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to really work with such high-profile athletes while experiencing different parts of the world,” said Gende.

While working with the U.S. women’s ski jumping team for the first time, she previously worked as a team doctor in NCAA Division I.

It is a rewarding role for them.

“You can celebrate your victories, you can mourn the losses and you can enjoy the learning experience of the athletes,” said Gende.

Dr. Gende also has experience as an officer in the United States Navy Nurse Corps.

Used as a senior flight nurse in Africa and Iraq, she says the position is like nothing else.

“In military medicine, you make the war fighter invincible and take someone who has been injured on the battlefield and repair him so that he can go back and continue fighting.”

Dr. Gende says there are many differences when working as a team doctor versus a doctor in a typical medical facility.

“Having very limited resources will be one of the challenges and getting to know the athletes,” said Gende.

As a new team doctor, she does not know the team before she travels to Austria, but believes that her time in the emergency room helped her prepare.

“Similar to the emergency room, you have a short time to get to know your patient,” said Gende. “[They] get to know their needs, how they communicate, how they learn, and then you can satisfy their needs and keep them healthy.”

Gende is accommodated in the same accommodation as the athletes and is available around the clock.

“You set goals and you have dreams, and you become part of the team that helps them achieve that,” said Gende.

Gende is also part of a medical pool for the US ski team and hopes to have more options in the future.