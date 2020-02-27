[local-eight-yr-aged-female-dies-from-the-flu]

An 8-year-outdated Bakersfield girl has died of the flu, 1 of 11 Kern County residents who has succumbed to the virus this season.

Aasiyha Jackson, a next grader at Norris Elementary Faculty in northwest Bakersfield, commenced experience unwell at university on Feb. 14, her family members instructed KGET’s Amber Frias.

The relatives dealt with Aasiyha at residence for 4 days right before having her to a health care provider on Feb. 18, her mother, Tresheena Redd, explained.

Redd reported she was unable to get treatment for a total day mainly because of insurance plan problems.

When Aasiyha did not enhance immediately after finding the medication, her mother known as an ambulance on Feb. 19.

Aasiyha died at Memorial Hospital within just an hour of arrival, Redd stated.

Influenza B is one of two strains of the flu circulating the environment this yr. It is thought of specifically hazardous to youngsters since it has not circulated in numerous many years, according to the Kern County Public Wellbeing Division. That signifies little ones have not been exposed to it and as a result have significantly less immunity.

The Jackson family members has established up a GoFundMe account to aid with charges.